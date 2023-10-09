Paramount Global [PARA] is -29.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Paramount Global [NASDAQ: PARA] gained 1.29% or 0.15 points to close at $11.82 with a heavy trading volume of 11782115 shares. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 9:45 AM that Paramount Honors 25 Years of MTV’s Staying Alive Foundation.

We’re honoring 25 years of MTV’s Staying Alive Foundation and its legacy of creating content to inspire change and empower underrepresented voices.

It opened the trading session at $11.56, the shares rose to $11.99 and dropped to $11.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PARA points out that the company has recorded -45.43% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -2.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 11.63M shares, PARA reached to a volume of 11782115 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Paramount Global [PARA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PARA shares is $17.73 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PARA stock is a recommendation set at 3.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Seaport Research Partners have made an estimate for Paramount Global shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Paramount Global is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for PARA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.63.

Trading performance analysis for PARA stock

Paramount Global [PARA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.37. With this latest performance, PARA shares dropped by -9.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PARA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 31.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.82 for Paramount Global [PARA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 14.12, while it was recorded at 11.98 for the last single week of trading, and 17.88 for the last 200 days.

Paramount Global [PARA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Paramount Global [PARA] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.52 and a Gross Margin at +32.84. Paramount Global’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.40.

Return on Total Capital for PARA is now 6.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.77. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.24. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Paramount Global [PARA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 76.25. Additionally, PARA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 43.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 73.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 41.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Paramount Global [PARA] managed to generate an average of $29,592 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Paramount Global’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.02 and a Current Ratio set at 1.17.

Paramount Global [PARA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PARA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Paramount Global go to -3.70%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Paramount Global [PARA]

The top three institutional holders of PARA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PARA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PARA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.