Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] moved up 5.06: Why It’s Important

Palantir Technologies Inc [NYSE: PLTR] traded at a high on 10/06/23, posting a 5.06 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.61. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 5:59 AM that Palantir Technologies and PwC Collaborate to Accelerate Operational Transformation.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) today announced the next milestone in its strategic Alliance with PwC, a global professional services firm.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The collaboration will combine Palantir’s latest AI capabilities with PwC’s industry experience to help clients realise value with data and AI-enabled operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 65431445 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Palantir Technologies Inc stands at 5.21% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.56%.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $35.74 billion, with 2.00 billion shares outstanding and 1.81 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 61.53M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 65431445 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $14.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc is set at 0.82, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for PLTR in the course of the last twelve months was 85.46 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.22.

How has PLTR stock performed recently?

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.81. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 9.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 97.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.98 for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.71, while it was recorded at 15.79 for the last single week of trading, and 11.61 for the last 200 days.

Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Palantir Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.22 and a Current Ratio set at 5.22.

Insider trade positions for Palantir Technologies Inc [PLTR]

The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PLTR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PLTR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.