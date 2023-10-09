Market cap of Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] reaches 17.90B – now what?

Rivian Automotive Inc [NASDAQ: RIVN] gained 3.56% or 0.65 points to close at $18.92 with a heavy trading volume of 120437435 shares. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 7:04 PM that Rivian Automotive, Inc. Prices $1.5 Billion Green Convertible Senior Notes Offering.

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (Nasdaq: RIVN) (“Rivian”) today announced the pricing of its offering of $1,500,000,000 aggregate principal amount of 3.625% green convertible senior notes due 2030 (the “notes”) in a private offering to qualified institutional buyers pursuant to Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”). The issuance and sale of the notes are scheduled to settle on October 10, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions. Rivian also granted the initial purchasers of the notes an option to purchase, for settlement within a period of 13 days from, and including, the date the notes are first issued, up to an additional $225,000,000 principal amount of notes.

The notes will be senior, unsecured obligations of Rivian and will accrue interest at a rate of 3.625% per annum, payable semi-annually in arrears on April 15 and October 15 of each year, beginning on April 15, 2024. The notes will mature on October 15, 2030, unless earlier repurchased, redeemed or converted. Before July 15, 2030, noteholders will have the right to convert their notes only upon the occurrence of certain events. From and after July 15, 2030, noteholders may convert their notes at any time at their election until the close of business on the second scheduled trading day immediately before the maturity date. Rivian will settle conversions by paying or delivering, as applicable, cash, shares of its Class A common stock (the “common stock”) or a combination of cash and shares of its common stock, at Rivian’s election. The initial conversion rate is 42.9290 shares of common stock per $1,000 principal amount of notes, which represents an initial conversion price of approximately $23.29 per share of common stock. The initial conversion price represents a premium of approximately 27.5% over the last reported sale price of $18.27 per share of Rivian’s common stock on October 5, 2023. The conversion rate and conversion price will be subject to adjustment upon the occurrence of certain events.

It opened the trading session at $17.73, the shares rose to $19.00 and dropped to $17.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for RIVN points out that the company has recorded 30.75% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -61.99% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 48.51M shares, RIVN reached to a volume of 120437435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIVN shares is $28.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIVN stock is a recommendation set at 1.92. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Rivian Automotive Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rivian Automotive Inc is set at 1.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIVN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.78.

Trading performance analysis for RIVN stock

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -22.08. With this latest performance, RIVN shares dropped by -19.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 30.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.63% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIVN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.09 for Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.71, while it was recorded at 21.25 for the last single week of trading, and 18.22 for the last 200 days.

Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] shares currently have an operating margin of -413.51 and a Gross Margin at -199.03. Rivian Automotive Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Total Capital for RIVN is now -37.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -40.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -33.62. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.67. Additionally, RIVN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.45, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 9.01. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.01.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN] managed to generate an average of -$478,119 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 25.91 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.08.Rivian Automotive Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.71 and a Current Ratio set at 5.66.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Rivian Automotive Inc [RIVN]

The top three institutional holders of RIVN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RIVN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RIVN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.