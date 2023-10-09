Market cap of NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] reaches 428.26M – now what?

NuScale Power Corporation [NYSE: SMR] price surged by 22.86 percent to reach at $1.07. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 6:50 AM that Standard Power Chooses NuScale’s Approved SMR Technology and ENTRA1 Energy to Energize Data Centers.

Standard Power’s Two Advanced Nuclear Energy Facilities are planned in Ohio and Pennsylvania to Provide Nearly 2GW of Clean Energy for Data Centers.

A sum of 13992733 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.16M shares. NuScale Power Corporation shares reached a high of $5.84 and dropped to a low of $4.905 until finishing in the latest session at $5.75.

The one-year SMR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 53.55. The average equity rating for SMR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMR shares is $12.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NuScale Power Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NuScale Power Corporation is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 23.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.87, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

SMR Stock Performance Analysis:

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.35. With this latest performance, SMR shares dropped by -2.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -30.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.82 for NuScale Power Corporation [SMR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.12, while it was recorded at 4.92 for the last single week of trading, and 8.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into NuScale Power Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] shares currently have an operating margin of -1948.45 and a Gross Margin at +38.01. NuScale Power Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -219.54.

Return on Total Capital for SMR is now -97.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.69. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.69, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] managed to generate an average of -$46,608 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.NuScale Power Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

NuScale Power Corporation [SMR] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of SMR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in SMR stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in SMR stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.