Market cap of Molekule Group Inc [MKUL] reaches 4.19M – now what?

Molekule Group Inc [NASDAQ: MKUL] plunged by $0.0 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.14 during the day while it closed the day at $0.12. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Molekule’s PECO technology demonstrates power of pollutant destruction in air purification.

Creator of Food and Drug Administration-cleared air purification devices, Molekule is the only brand harnessing photoelectrochemical oxidation along with HEPA technology to capture and destroy airborne pollutants at a molecular level.

Molekule Group Inc stock has also loss -15.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MKUL stock has declined by -94.69% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -92.72% and lost -96.07% year-on date.

The market cap for MKUL stock reached $4.19 million, with 15.50 million shares outstanding and 15.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, MKUL reached a trading volume of 6699694 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Molekule Group Inc [MKUL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MKUL shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MKUL stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Molekule Group Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for MKUL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

MKUL stock trade performance evaluation

Molekule Group Inc [MKUL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.10. With this latest performance, MKUL shares dropped by -83.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -92.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MKUL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 21.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.13 for Molekule Group Inc [MKUL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.0956, while it was recorded at 0.1438 for the last single week of trading, and 1.9727 for the last 200 days.

Molekule Group Inc [MKUL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Molekule Group Inc [MKUL] shares currently have an operating margin of -7611.91 and a Gross Margin at -75.58. Molekule Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2715.37.

Return on Total Capital for MKUL is now -80.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -28.74. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.79, with Return on Assets sitting at -23.33. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Molekule Group Inc [MKUL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.30. Additionally, MKUL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.61. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.13.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Molekule Group Inc [MKUL] managed to generate an average of -$67,054 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Molekule Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 2.27.

Molekule Group Inc [MKUL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MKUL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MKUL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MKUL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.