Market cap of Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] reaches 8.78B – now what?

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [NYSE: CX] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $6.01 during the day while it closed the day at $5.81. The company report on September 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that SaverOne Expand its Cooperation with Cemex: Launches First European Pilot with Cemex in Spain.

SaverOne 2014 Ltd. (Nasdaq: SVRE) (TASE: SVRE), a technology company engaged in advanced transportation safety solutions, today announced it is launching a pilot with Cemex in Spain, covering ten trucks in two regions. This new pilot follows recent successful installation of SaverOne’s solution across Cemex Israel’s full fleet of employee vehicles and operational trucks.

Cemex Group (NYSE: CX) is a global leader in the building materials industry with offices throughout Europe, Middle East, Asia, Africa (EMEA), United States of America (USA), Mexico, South and Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C). Cemex’s supply chain includes maritime and land transportation around the world, with a fleet of many thousands of both heavy and light vehicles.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR stock has also loss -10.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CX stock has declined by -14.68% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 10.88% and gained 43.46% year-on date.

The market cap for CX stock reached $8.78 billion, with 1.51 billion shares outstanding and 1.51 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.68M shares, CX reached a trading volume of 14684903 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CX shares is $9.26 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CX stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for CX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.69, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for CX in the course of the last twelve months was 13.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.58.

CX stock trade performance evaluation

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.62. With this latest performance, CX shares dropped by -21.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 60.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.10 for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.37, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 6.20 for the last 200 days.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.02 and a Gross Margin at +29.73. Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.43.

Return on Total Capital for CX is now 8.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.96. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 84.04. Additionally, CX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.66, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 74.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] managed to generate an average of $257,922 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.58 and a Current Ratio set at 0.89.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR go to 13.60%.

Cemex S.A.B. De C.V. ADR [CX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.