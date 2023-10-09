Market Analysts see Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] gaining to $45. Time to buy?

Wells Fargo & Co. [NYSE: WFC] traded at a high on 10/06/23, posting a 0.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $39.69. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Wells Fargo to Announce Third Quarter 2023 Earnings on Oct. 13, 2023.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC), as previously announced, will report its third quarter 2023 earnings results on Friday, Oct. 13, 2023, at approximately 7:00 a.m. Eastern time. The results will be available online at https://www.wellsfargo.com/about/investor-relations/quarterly-earnings/. In addition to being available on the company’s Investor Relations website, the earnings results also will be available on the Securities and Exchange Commission website at https://www.sec.gov.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231006295846/en/.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 13894005 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Wells Fargo & Co. stands at 2.57% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.18%.

The market cap for WFC stock reached $145.22 billion, with 3.83 billion shares outstanding and 3.65 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.29M shares, WFC reached a trading volume of 13894005 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WFC shares is $50.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WFC stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Wells Fargo & Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wells Fargo & Co. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for WFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for WFC in the course of the last twelve months was 3.98.

How has WFC stock performed recently?

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.86. With this latest performance, WFC shares dropped by -1.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -8.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.18, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.88 for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.29, while it was recorded at 39.25 for the last single week of trading, and 42.21 for the last 200 days.

Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Wells Fargo & Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.42.

Earnings analysis for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wells Fargo & Co. go to 6.67%.

Insider trade positions for Wells Fargo & Co. [WFC]

There are presently around $115.1 billion, or None% of WFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WFC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WFC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.