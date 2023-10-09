Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] Revenue clocked in at $14.57 billion, down -15.68% YTD: What’s Next?

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [NASDAQ: KDP] loss -0.46% on the last trading session, reaching $30.07 price per share at the time. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Keurig Dr Pepper to Report Third Quarter 2023 Results and Host Conference Call.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ: KDP) will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 before the market opens on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call on Thursday, October 26, 2023 at 8:00 AM (ET) to discuss the results with members of the investment community.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Investors and analysts may access the call by dialing (833) 629-0615 within the United States or Canada and (412) 317-1824 internationally and referencing the Keurig Dr Pepper call. A replay of the call will be available, beginning October 26, 2023 at approximately 11:00 AM (ET) until November 08, 2023, by dialing (877) 344-7529 or (412) 317-0088 and referencing the conference ID: 9107236.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc represents 1.41 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $42.02 billion with the latest information. KDP stock price has been found in the range of $29.175 to $30.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.95M shares, KDP reached a trading volume of 10862781 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KDP shares is $38.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KDP stock is a recommendation set at 2.16. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for KDP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.20. Price to Free Cash Flow for KDP in the course of the last twelve months was 25.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.23.

Trading performance analysis for KDP stock

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.75. With this latest performance, KDP shares dropped by -9.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.68% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KDP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.23 for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.15, while it was recorded at 30.86 for the last single week of trading, and 33.68 for the last 200 days.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.03 and a Gross Margin at +48.74. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.22.

Return on Total Capital for KDP is now 7.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 54.60. Additionally, KDP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 35.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.47. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.72, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 32.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP] managed to generate an average of $51,286 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.27.Keurig Dr Pepper Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.23 and a Current Ratio set at 0.39.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KDP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc go to 6.94%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Keurig Dr Pepper Inc [KDP]

The top three institutional holders of KDP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KDP stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KDP stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.