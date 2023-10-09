JP Morgan lifts Pfizer Inc. [PFE] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Pfizer Inc. [NYSE: PFE] price plunged by -1.02 percent to reach at -$0.34. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Pfizer Presents New Data at IDWeek 2023 Highlighting Advances in Prevention and Treatment of Certain Respiratory Illnesses and Other Infectious Diseases.

Presentations showcase diversity and momentum of Pfizer’s growing portfolio of vaccines and anti-infectives.

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) will present data across its infectious disease portfolio at the upcoming IDWeek 2023 held in Boston from October 11-15, 2023. Data from 45 abstracts will highlight the advances Pfizer is making in helping prevent and treat certain infectious diseases, particularly respiratory illnesses. This will include research featured in the IDWeek press program assessing the potential public health impact of ABRYSVO™ (Respiratory Syncytial Virus Vaccine), the company’s bivalent respiratory syncytial virus prefusion F (RSVpreF) vaccine for maternal immunization to protect infants against RSV illness.

A sum of 23735815 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 24.82M shares. Pfizer Inc. shares reached a high of $33.56 and dropped to a low of $33.0721 until finishing in the latest session at $33.13.

The one-year PFE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.36. The average equity rating for PFE stock is currently 2.23, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Pfizer Inc. [PFE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PFE shares is $43.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PFE stock is a recommendation set at 2.23. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Pfizer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pfizer Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for PFE in the course of the last twelve months was 12.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.82.

PFE Stock Performance Analysis:

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.12. With this latest performance, PFE shares dropped by -3.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.49 for Pfizer Inc. [PFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 34.81, while it was recorded at 33.55 for the last single week of trading, and 39.49 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Pfizer Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pfizer Inc. [PFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.43 and a Gross Margin at +61.89. Pfizer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.26.

Return on Total Capital for PFE is now 29.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 36.29, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 40.82. Additionally, PFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 28.99, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.80. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 37.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 26.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pfizer Inc. [PFE] managed to generate an average of $377,904 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.Pfizer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.82 and a Current Ratio set at 2.12.

PFE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pfizer Inc. go to -14.65%.

Pfizer Inc. [PFE] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PFE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PFE stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PFE stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.