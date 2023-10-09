Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] Is Currently 0.21 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Jetblue Airways Corp [NASDAQ: JBLU] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.21% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.17%. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 1:15 PM that JetBlue Enhances Customer Travel with Family Seating Guarantee.

New Family Seating Policy is Latest Commitment to Elevate Customer Experience.

JetBlue (Nasdaq: JBLU), a favorite airline of families for more than 20 years, has introduced a formal family seating guarantee to ensure that children aged 13 years and younger can sit next to an adult traveling with them on the same reservation. This initiative is part of JetBlue’s ongoing commitment to enhance the travel experience and promote a comfortable and stress-free journey.

Over the last 12 months, JBLU stock dropped by -34.27%. The one-year Jetblue Airways Corp stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.68. The average equity rating for JBLU stock is currently 3.21, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.57 billion, with 327.00 million shares outstanding and 270.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 17.59M shares, JBLU stock reached a trading volume of 9504013 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JBLU shares is $6.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JBLU stock is a recommendation set at 3.21. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Jetblue Airways Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on August 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Jetblue Airways Corp is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for JBLU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.00.

JBLU Stock Performance Analysis:

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.17. With this latest performance, JBLU shares dropped by -12.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -34.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JBLU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.88 for Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.70, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 7.15 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Jetblue Airways Corp Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.94 and a Gross Margin at +1.21. Jetblue Airways Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.95.

Return on Total Capital for JBLU is now -2.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.68. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.77, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.47. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.01. Additionally, JBLU Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 104.74, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.97.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 34.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.63.Jetblue Airways Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.55 and a Current Ratio set at 0.57.

Jetblue Airways Corp [JBLU] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of JBLU stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in JBLU stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in JBLU stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.