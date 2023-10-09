Jefferies lifts Cano Health Inc [CANO] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cano Health Inc [NYSE: CANO] plunged by -$0.05 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $0.2381 during the day while it closed the day at $0.21. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM that Cano Health Files Preliminary Proxy Statement with the SEC to initiate plan for Reverse Stock Split.

Cano Health, Inc. (“Cano Health” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CANO) today announced that it has filed a preliminary proxy statement with the SEC regarding a special stockholders’ meeting to authorize Cano Health’s Board of Directors to effect a reverse stock split of the Company’s Class A and Class B common stock (the “Common Stock”) at a ratio of 1-for-60, with the Board having the right to adjust such ratio down to 1-for-5 and up to 1-for-100 (the “Reverse Stock Split”). The Board will determine the final split ratio after stockholder approval and would retain the authority to abandon the Reverse Stock Split at any time or to delay or postpone it.

The Reverse Stock Split would not affect any stockholder’s percentage ownership interests or proportionate voting power, except to the extent that it results in a stockholder receiving cash in lieu of fractional shares.

Cano Health Inc stock has also loss -15.62% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CANO stock has declined by -85.14% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -82.88% and lost -84.38% year-on date.

The market cap for CANO stock reached $61.09 million, with 224.12 million shares outstanding and 213.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.34M shares, CANO reached a trading volume of 14195175 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Cano Health Inc [CANO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CANO shares is $0.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CANO stock is a recommendation set at 3.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Cano Health Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on August 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cano Health Inc is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for CANO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.10.

CANO stock trade performance evaluation

Cano Health Inc [CANO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.62. With this latest performance, CANO shares dropped by -40.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -97.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CANO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.15 for Cano Health Inc [CANO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5618, while it was recorded at 0.2552 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1300 for the last 200 days.

Cano Health Inc [CANO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cano Health Inc [CANO] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.94 and a Gross Margin at +12.09. Cano Health Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7.57.

Return on Total Capital for CANO is now -4.53, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.91. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -72.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.18. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Cano Health Inc [CANO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 474.89. Additionally, CANO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 462.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Cano Health Inc [CANO] managed to generate an average of -$47,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.92 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Cano Health Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.49 and a Current Ratio set at 0.49.

Cano Health Inc [CANO]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CANO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CANO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CANO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.