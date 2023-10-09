Intel Corp. [INTC] moved up 0.84: Why It’s Important

Intel Corp. [NASDAQ: INTC] gained 0.84% on the last trading session, reaching $36.19 price per share at the time. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:20 PM that Intel to Report Third-Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Intel Corporation today announced that it will report third-quarter 2023 financial results on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2023, promptly after close of market. Intel will then hold an earnings conference call at 2 p.m. PDT that day to discuss the results.

A live public webcast of the earnings conference call can be accessed on Intel’s Investor Relations website at intc.com. Associated materials and webcast replay will be available on the site.

Intel Corp. represents 4.19 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $151.56 billion with the latest information. INTC stock price has been found in the range of $35.18 to $36.46.

If compared to the average trading volume of 37.43M shares, INTC reached a trading volume of 33234563 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Intel Corp. [INTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INTC shares is $36.03 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INTC stock is a recommendation set at 2.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Intel Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intel Corp. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for INTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.79.

Trading performance analysis for INTC stock

Intel Corp. [INTC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.80. With this latest performance, INTC shares dropped by -5.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.92 for Intel Corp. [INTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.39, while it was recorded at 35.83 for the last single week of trading, and 31.43 for the last 200 days.

Intel Corp. [INTC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Intel Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Intel Corp. [INTC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for INTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intel Corp. go to 7.82%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Intel Corp. [INTC]

There are presently around $108.57 billion, or None% of INTC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of INTC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INTC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INTC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.