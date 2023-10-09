FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] Stock trading around $0.12 per share: What’s Next?

FOXO Technologies Inc [AMEX: FOXO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 15.53%. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that FOXO Technologies™ Interim CEO Mark White Provides Letter to Shareholders Outlining New AI-Enabled Direct-to-Consumer Strategy and Immediate Expense Reductions.

FOXO Technologies Inc. (NYSE American: FOXO) (“FOXO” or the “Company”), a leader in the field of commercializing epigenetic biomarker technology, today provided a letter to shareholders from the Company’s newly appointed interim CEO, Mark White.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

“While this has been a turbulent period for the Company, I am honored to take the helm of FOXO Technologies. Before accepting this role, I undertook a comprehensive review of the technology and market potential for FOXO’s proprietary epigenetic biomarker technology, including detailed discussions with key opinion leaders, insurance executives, and others within the field. I am highly encouraged by the immense potential of this platform. However, the board and I recognized the immediate need for a new direction to unlock shareholder value.

Over the last 12 months, FOXO stock dropped by -92.42%.

The market cap for the stock reached $7.50 million, with 61.46 million shares outstanding and 47.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.68M shares, FOXO stock reached a trading volume of 16047886 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

FOXO Stock Performance Analysis:

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.53. With this latest performance, FOXO shares dropped by -16.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FOXO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.58 for FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1353, while it was recorded at 0.1089 for the last single week of trading, and 0.3608 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FOXO Technologies Inc Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for FOXO is now -40.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -96.99, with Return on Assets sitting at -87.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 46.79. Additionally, FOXO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 31.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.65. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 25.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] managed to generate an average of -$3,284,655 per employee.FOXO Technologies Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.33.

FOXO Technologies Inc [FOXO] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of FOXO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in FOXO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in FOXO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.