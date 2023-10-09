For Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

Blue Owl Capital Inc [NYSE: OWL] closed the trading session at $13.65 on 10/06/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $13.155, while the highest price level was $13.86. The company report on October 6, 2023 at 6:56 AM that Blue Owl Capital Corporation Schedules Earnings Release and Quarterly Earnings Call to Discuss its Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2023 Financial Results.

Blue Owl Capital Corporation (NYSE: OBDC) (“OBDC”) today announced it will release its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2023 on Wednesday, November 8, 2023 after market close. OBDC invites all interested persons to its webcast / conference call on Thursday, November 9, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter ended September 30, 2023 financial results.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 28.77 percent and weekly performance of 5.32 percent. The stock has been moved at 27.33 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 15.29 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 20.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.01M shares, OWL reached to a volume of 9863765 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OWL shares is $15.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OWL stock is a recommendation set at 1.36. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Blue Owl Capital Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on October 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blue Owl Capital Inc is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for OWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for OWL in the course of the last twelve months was 7.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

OWL stock trade performance evaluation

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.32. With this latest performance, OWL shares gained by 15.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.33% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.23 for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.10, while it was recorded at 13.04 for the last single week of trading, and 11.56 for the last 200 days.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.75 and a Gross Margin at +80.13. Blue Owl Capital Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.68.

Return on Total Capital for OWL is now 0.14, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.29. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.57, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.11. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 116.20. Additionally, OWL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 53.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.97. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 116.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.75.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] managed to generate an average of -$17,044 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.70 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Blue Owl Capital Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blue Owl Capital Inc go to 20.61%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc [OWL]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of OWL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OWL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OWL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.