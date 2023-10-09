For Altria Group Inc. [MO], Analyst sees a rise to $52. What next?

Altria Group Inc. [NYSE: MO] jumped around 0.08 points on Friday, while shares priced at $42.07 at the close of the session, up 0.19%. The company report on August 22, 2023 at 12:30 PM that Altria Seeks Importation Ban of JUUL E-Vapor Products; Files Patent Infringement Actions Against JUUL Labs.

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE: MO) today announces that its subsidiary, NJOY, has filed a complaint against JUUL Labs, Inc. (JUUL) with the U.S. International Trade Commission (ITC). The complaint seeks a ban on the importation and sale of certain JUUL e-vapor products, including its currently marketed JUUL device and JUULpods. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the JUUL products infringe certain patents owned by NJOY.

“Protecting our intellectual property is critical to achieving our Vision,” said Murray Garnick, Executive Vice President and General Counsel. “JUUL has infringed upon our patents through the sale of its imported products, and we ask the ITC to impose appropriate remedies in response to these trade violations.”.

Altria Group Inc. stock is now -7.96% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MO Stock saw the intraday high of $42.25 and lowest of $41.47 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 48.99, which means current price is +2.84% above from all time high which was touched on 01/24/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.53M shares, MO reached a trading volume of 10042620 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Altria Group Inc. [MO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MO shares is $49.34 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MO stock is a recommendation set at 2.59. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Altria Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altria Group Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for MO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. Price to Free Cash Flow for MO in the course of the last twelve months was 8.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.27.

How has MO stock performed recently?

Altria Group Inc. [MO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.05. With this latest performance, MO shares dropped by -3.77% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -5.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.58 for Altria Group Inc. [MO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.42, while it was recorded at 41.68 for the last single week of trading, and 45.09 for the last 200 days.

Altria Group Inc. [MO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Altria Group Inc. [MO] shares currently have an operating margin of +77.17 and a Gross Margin at +87.80. Altria Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +27.80.

Return on Total Capital for MO is now 64.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 24.74. Additionally, MO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 117.50, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 72.20.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altria Group Inc. [MO] managed to generate an average of $912,857 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.54.Altria Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.27 and a Current Ratio set at 0.37.

Earnings analysis for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Altria Group Inc. go to 3.56%.

Insider trade positions for Altria Group Inc. [MO]

The top three institutional holders of MO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MO stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MO stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.