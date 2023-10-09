Evercore ISI lifts Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Gritstone Bio Inc [NASDAQ: GRTS] gained 18.26% on the last trading session, reaching $2.85 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Gritstone bio Announces Presentations from Phase 1 Studies Evaluating Next-Generation Vaccine Candidate for COVID-19 at IDWeek 2023.

Gritstone last presented data from the CORAL-BOOST and CORAL-CEPI studies in April 2023 (press release). At IDWeek, Gritstone will present further follow up from both of those studies. Additionally, representatives from the Infectious Diseases Clinical Research Consortium (IDCRC), a clinical trials network established by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID), will present the first results from the CORAL-NIH study, a Phase 1 study conducted by IDCRC and supported by NIAID (and the third and final Phase 1 study from the CORAL program).

Gritstone Bio Inc represents 86.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $265.28 million with the latest information. GRTS stock price has been found in the range of $2.4397 to $2.92.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.43M shares, GRTS reached a trading volume of 9255486 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GRTS shares is $10.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GRTS stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Gritstone Bio Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Gritstone Bio Inc is set at 0.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for GRTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 97.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.26.

Trading performance analysis for GRTS stock

Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 65.70. With this latest performance, GRTS shares gained by 70.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GRTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.75 for Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.72, while it was recorded at 2.29 for the last single week of trading, and 2.36 for the last 200 days.

Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -1414.44 and a Gross Margin at -69.28. Gritstone Bio Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1291.26.

Return on Total Capital for GRTS is now -57.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -54.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -61.88, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.13. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 23.61. Additionally, GRTS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 19.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 20.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS] managed to generate an average of -$513,678 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.12 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.Gritstone Bio Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.53 and a Current Ratio set at 5.53.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Gritstone Bio Inc [GRTS]

The top three institutional holders of GRTS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in GRTS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in GRTS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.