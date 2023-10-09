CSX Corp. [CSX] stock Upgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $36

CSX Corp. [NASDAQ: CSX] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.64% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 0.52%. The company report on September 21, 2023 at 11:00 AM that CSX Corporation Announces Date for Third Quarter Earnings Release and Earnings Call.

Those interested in participating via teleconference may dial 1-888-510-2008. Callers outside the U.S. may dial 1-646-960-0306. Participants should dial in 10 minutes prior to the call and use 3368220 as the passcode.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Over the last 12 months, CSX stock rose by 11.11%. The one-year CSX Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.8. The average equity rating for CSX stock is currently 1.82, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $62.02 billion, with 2.07 billion shares outstanding and 2.00 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.75M shares, CSX stock reached a trading volume of 11781884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on CSX Corp. [CSX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSX shares is $36.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSX stock is a recommendation set at 1.82. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CSX Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CSX Corp. is set at 0.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.13. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSX in the course of the last twelve months was 19.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.21.

CSX Stock Performance Analysis:

CSX Corp. [CSX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.52. With this latest performance, CSX shares gained by 4.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for CSX Corp. [CSX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.95, while it was recorded at 30.70 for the last single week of trading, and 31.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CSX Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CSX Corp. [CSX] shares currently have an operating margin of +37.35 and a Gross Margin at +38.31. CSX Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.05.

Return on Total Capital for CSX is now 18.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 13.63. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CSX Corp. [CSX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 147.48. Additionally, CSX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.89.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CSX Corp. [CSX] managed to generate an average of $185,156 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.CSX Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.21 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

CSX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSX Corp. go to 6.70%.

CSX Corp. [CSX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of CSX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CSX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CSX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.