Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] is -3.79% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [NYSE: CLF] gained 2.11% on the last trading session, reaching $15.50 price per share at the time. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Cleveland-Cliffs to Announce Third-Quarter 2023 Earnings Results on October 23 and Host Conference Call on October 24.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE: CLF) will announce its third-quarter 2023 earnings results after the U.S. market close on Monday, October 23, 2023.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The Company invites interested parties to listen to a live broadcast of a conference call with securities analysts and institutional investors to discuss the results on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 8:30 am ET. The call can be accessed at www.clevelandcliffs.com and will also be archived and available for replay at that address.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc represents 513.34 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $7.88 billion with the latest information. CLF stock price has been found in the range of $14.985 to $15.755.

If compared to the average trading volume of 10.10M shares, CLF reached a trading volume of 10326028 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $19.01 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.09. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 7.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.72.

Trading performance analysis for CLF stock

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.83. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 7.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.58% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.61 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.19, while it was recorded at 15.34 for the last single week of trading, and 17.01 for the last 200 days.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.72 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Cleveland-Cliffs Inc [CLF]

The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLF stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLF stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.