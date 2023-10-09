Citigroup slashes price target on Transocean Ltd [RIG] – find out why.

Transocean Ltd [NYSE: RIG] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.26% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.94%. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 6:06 PM that Transocean Ltd. Announces Pricing of $325 Million of Secured Notes Due 2028.

The Notes will be guaranteed by Transocean Ltd., Transocean Inc. and a wholly owned indirect subsidiary that initially will own the Deepwater Aquila and will be secured by a lien on the Deepwater Aquila and certain other assets related to the rig.

Over the last 12 months, RIG stock rose by 154.67%. The one-year Transocean Ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 14.64. The average equity rating for RIG stock is currently 2.24, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.98 billion, with 721.89 million shares outstanding and 685.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 14.89M shares, RIG stock reached a trading volume of 11707783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Transocean Ltd [RIG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIG shares is $8.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.24. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Transocean Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Transocean Ltd is set at 0.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.32.

RIG Stock Performance Analysis:

Transocean Ltd [RIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.94. With this latest performance, RIG shares dropped by -5.45% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 154.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Transocean Ltd [RIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.18, while it was recorded at 7.66 for the last single week of trading, and 6.86 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Transocean Ltd Fundamentals:

Transocean Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.61 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

Transocean Ltd [RIG] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RIG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in RIG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in RIG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.