Apple Inc [AAPL] Stock trading around $177.49 per share: What’s Next?

Apple Inc [NASDAQ: AAPL] gained 1.48% or 2.58 points to close at $177.49 with a heavy trading volume of 57186156 shares. The company report on September 12, 2023 at 2:20 PM that Apple unveils its first carbon neutral products.

The new Apple Watch lineup marks major progress toward ambitious Apple 2030 climate goal.

Apple® today announced its first-ever carbon neutral products in the all-new Apple Watch® lineup. Innovations in design and clean energy have driven dramatic reductions in product emissions of over 75 percent for each carbon neutral Apple Watch.1 This milestone marks a major step in the company’s journey toward its ambitious Apple 2030 goal to make every product carbon neutral by the end of the decade, including the entire global supply chain and the lifetime use of every device Apple makes.

It opened the trading session at $173.80, the shares rose to $177.99 and dropped to $173.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AAPL points out that the company has recorded 7.79% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -42.94% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 58.20M shares, AAPL reached to a volume of 57186156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Apple Inc [AAPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAPL shares is $181.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.95. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Apple Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Weight, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Apple Inc is set at 3.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 46.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for AAPL in the course of the last twelve months was 27.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for AAPL stock

Apple Inc [AAPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.67. With this latest performance, AAPL shares dropped by -0.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 7.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.93 for Apple Inc [AAPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.39, while it was recorded at 174.44 for the last single week of trading, and 167.12 for the last 200 days.

Apple Inc [AAPL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Apple Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.92 and a Current Ratio set at 0.98.

Apple Inc [AAPL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAPL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Apple Inc go to 7.40%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Apple Inc [AAPL]

There are presently around $1.69 trillion, or None% of AAPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAPL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AAPL stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AAPL stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.