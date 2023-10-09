AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI] moved down -18.65: Why It’s Important

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [NASDAQ: AGRI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -18.65% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.25%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 8:30 AM that AgriFORCE Invests in Radical Clean Solutions’ Innovative Food Safety Technology.

Proprietary system seeks out and destroys airborne and surface-based mold, bacteria, viruses and other pathogens in real-time.

Food contamination costs the US Economy over $18 billions of dollars per year(1).

Over the last 12 months, AGRI stock dropped by -92.78%. The one-year AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd stock forecast points to a potential upside of 97.8. The average equity rating for AGRI stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $4.54 million, with 40.05 million shares outstanding and 32.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 11.10M shares, AGRI stock reached a trading volume of 16458713 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGRI shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGRI stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd is set at 0.02 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

AGRI Stock Performance Analysis:

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.25. With this latest performance, AGRI shares gained by 32.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGRI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.75 for AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1158, while it was recorded at 0.1162 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5595 for the last 200 days.

Insight into AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for AGRI is now -113.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -129.48. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -138.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -76.60. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.24. Additionally, AGRI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 25.21. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 12.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI] managed to generate an average of -$858,207 per employee.AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

AgriFORCE Growing Systems ltd [AGRI] Institutonal Ownership Details

