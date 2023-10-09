Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] Revenue clocked in at $1.59 billion, up 85.52% YTD: What’s Next?

Affirm Holdings Inc [NASDAQ: AFRM] price surged by 2.46 percent to reach at $0.43. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Weave Partners with Affirm to Expand Payment Options for Patients.

New partnership integrates Affirm’s pay-over-time options with Weave’s patient experience platform.

Weave (NYSE: WEAV), a leading all-in-one experience platform for small and medium-sized healthcare businesses, today announced a new partnership with Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth. Now available to thousands of Weave’s customers, this collaboration provides flexible payment options for eligible patients, making it easier for them to access and afford the care they need.

A sum of 13380393 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 15.17M shares. Affirm Holdings Inc shares reached a high of $18.27 and dropped to a low of $16.69 until finishing in the latest session at $17.94.

The one-year AFRM stock forecast points to a potential downside of -9.99. The average equity rating for AFRM stock is currently 3.06, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AFRM shares is $16.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AFRM stock is a recommendation set at 3.06. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Affirm Holdings Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Affirm Holdings Inc is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for AFRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.21.

AFRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.66. With this latest performance, AFRM shares dropped by -20.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 69.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AFRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.98, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.43 for Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.97, while it was recorded at 18.42 for the last single week of trading, and 14.61 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Affirm Holdings Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -52.81 and a Gross Margin at +83.79. Affirm Holdings Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -62.05.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.03.

Affirm Holdings Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.75 and a Current Ratio set at 3.75.

Affirm Holdings Inc [AFRM] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of AFRM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AFRM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AFRM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.