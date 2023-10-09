Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain 65.57% so far this year. What now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] traded at a high on 10/06/23, posting a 4.21 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $107.24. The company report on September 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that AMD Unveils Purpose-Built, FPGA-Based Accelerator for Ultra-Low Latency Electronic Trading.

AMD Alveo UL3524 Accelerator Card.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

— New AMD Alveo fintech accelerator card provides trading firms and brokerages with breakthrough trade execution performance at nanosecond speed and AI-enabled trading strategies —.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 64653760 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stands at 3.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.62%.

The market cap for AMD stock reached $173.26 billion, with 1.61 billion shares outstanding and 1.60 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 59.62M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 64653760 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $143.06 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 1.63. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 3.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.89. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 92.80 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.58.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.30. With this latest performance, AMD shares gained by 0.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 57.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.87, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.44 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 106.20, while it was recorded at 103.51 for the last single week of trading, and 96.83 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.84 and a Gross Margin at +36.03. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.59.

Return on Total Capital for AMD is now 4.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.03. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.23. Additionally, AMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 4.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.24. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.23, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.97.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] managed to generate an average of $52,800 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.58 and a Current Ratio set at 2.18.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 8.96%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in AMD stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in AMD stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.