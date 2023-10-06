Workday Inc [WDAY] Stock trading around $205.14 per share: What’s Next?

Workday Inc [NASDAQ: WDAY] price plunged by -2.02 percent to reach at -$4.23. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 12:20 PM that Workday and ADP Expand Partnership to Deliver Enhanced Global Payroll, Compliance, and HR for Joint Customers.

Deeper Partnership Will Help Customers Navigate Increasing Payroll and HR Complexities in the Changing World of Work.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ: WDAY), a leader in enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources, and ADP (NASDAQ: ADP), a global technology company providing human capital management (HCM) solutions, today announced an extended partnership to provide an enhanced frictionless global payroll, compliance, and HR experience for joint customers.

A sum of 2435515 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.84M shares. Workday Inc shares reached a high of $208.98 and dropped to a low of $203.39 until finishing in the latest session at $205.14.

The one-year WDAY stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.64. The average equity rating for WDAY stock is currently 1.76, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Workday Inc [WDAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WDAY shares is $255.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WDAY stock is a recommendation set at 1.76. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Workday Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on August 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Workday Inc is set at 6.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.06. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 25.46. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDAY in the course of the last twelve months was 34.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.96.

WDAY Stock Performance Analysis:

Workday Inc [WDAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.88. With this latest performance, WDAY shares dropped by -17.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 29.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.73 for Workday Inc [WDAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 232.72, while it was recorded at 210.06 for the last single week of trading, and 203.24 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Workday Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Workday Inc [WDAY] shares currently have an operating margin of -3.87 and a Gross Margin at +72.33. Workday Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.92.

Return on Total Capital for WDAY is now -3.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -5.21. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -7.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Workday Inc [WDAY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 58.17. Additionally, WDAY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 36.78, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.09. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.53, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.74.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Workday Inc [WDAY] managed to generate an average of -$20,720 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.41 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.Workday Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.96 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

WDAY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Workday Inc go to 29.36%.

Workday Inc [WDAY] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of WDAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WDAY stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WDAY stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.