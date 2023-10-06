why SP Plus Corp [SP] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.00

SP Plus Corp [NASDAQ: SP] traded at a high on 10/05/23, posting a 44.65 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $51.22. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Metropolis Technologies, Inc. to Acquire SP Plus Corporation for $1.5 Billion.

SP Plus Corporation stockholders to receive $54.00 per share in cash, representing a 52% premium to the closing stock price on October 4, 2023 and a 28% premium to the 52-week high.

Combination of Metropolis Technologies, Inc. and SP Plus Corporation provides clients with additional opportunities to enhance the consumer experience and improve efficiencies.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4820429 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of SP Plus Corp stands at 2.54% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.25%.

The market cap for SP stock reached $1.01 billion, with 19.77 million shares outstanding and 18.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 69.07K shares, SP reached a trading volume of 4820429 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SP Plus Corp [SP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SP shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SP stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for SP Plus Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 06, 2018.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SP Plus Corp is set at 2.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for SP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for SP in the course of the last twelve months was 18.47 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.67.

How has SP stock performed recently?

SP Plus Corp [SP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.71. With this latest performance, SP shares gained by 34.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 51.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 84.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 79.77 for SP Plus Corp [SP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 38.51, while it was recorded at 38.90 for the last single week of trading, and 36.68 for the last 200 days.

SP Plus Corp [SP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SP Plus Corp [SP] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.14 and a Gross Margin at +11.94. SP Plus Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.92.

Return on Total Capital for SP is now 9.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.29. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.16, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SP Plus Corp [SP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 249.07. Additionally, SP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 71.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 50.20. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 216.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SP Plus Corp [SP] managed to generate an average of $2,379 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.89 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.33.SP Plus Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.67 and a Current Ratio set at 0.67.

Earnings analysis for SP Plus Corp [SP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SP Plus Corp go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for SP Plus Corp [SP]

