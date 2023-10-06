why Safehold Inc. [SAFE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.62

Safehold Inc. [NYSE: SAFE] traded at a low on 10/05/23, posting a -3.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $16.16. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Safehold Receives Credit Ratings Upgrade to A3 from Moody’s.

Safehold Inc. (NYSE: SAFE) announced today that Moody’s Investors Services has upgraded its credit ratings on the Company to A3 from Baa1, with a stable outlook.

“Today’s announcement is a significant milestone for the Company, highlighting the strength of the franchise and credit profile built over the last six years as the leader of the modern ground lease industry,” said Jay Sugarman, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “We expect this ratings upgrade will positively impact both our cost and access to capital, ultimately improving our ability to provide commercial real estate operators access to more efficiently priced capital, and further scale our market leading position.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3418089 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Safehold Inc. stands at 4.69% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.52%.

The market cap for SAFE stock reached $1.15 billion, with 71.07 million shares outstanding and 48.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 590.51K shares, SAFE reached a trading volume of 3418089 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Safehold Inc. [SAFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SAFE shares is $30.62 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SAFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.67. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Safehold Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safehold Inc. is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for SAFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 20.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for SAFE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.74.

How has SAFE stock performed recently?

Safehold Inc. [SAFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.60. With this latest performance, SAFE shares dropped by -15.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -42.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SAFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.53 for Safehold Inc. [SAFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.14, while it was recorded at 16.88 for the last single week of trading, and 26.37 for the last 200 days.

Safehold Inc. [SAFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safehold Inc. [SAFE] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.83 and a Gross Margin at +23.74. Safehold Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +307.77.

Return on Total Capital for SAFE is now -1.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.52. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 43.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safehold Inc. [SAFE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 120.71. Additionally, SAFE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 120.71, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Safehold Inc. [SAFE] managed to generate an average of $4,122,263 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.88 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Earnings analysis for Safehold Inc. [SAFE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SAFE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Safehold Inc. go to 0.00%.

Insider trade positions for Safehold Inc. [SAFE]

