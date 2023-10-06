why O-I Glass Inc [OI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $26.50

O-I Glass Inc [NYSE: OI] slipped around -0.41 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $15.87 at the close of the session, down -2.52%. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 4:10 PM that O-I Glass Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast.

What: O-I Conference Call and WebcastEarnings presentation materials will also be posted on the O-I website, www.o-i.com/investors, when the earnings news release is issued.

O-I Glass Inc stock is now -4.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. OI Stock saw the intraday high of $16.34 and lowest of $15.64 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 23.57, which means current price is +1.47% above from all time high which was touched on 07/25/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.05M shares, OI reached a trading volume of 2237908 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about O-I Glass Inc [OI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for OI shares is $26.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on OI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for O-I Glass Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for O-I Glass Inc is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for OI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.86.

How has OI stock performed recently?

O-I Glass Inc [OI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.92. With this latest performance, OI shares dropped by -17.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -29.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.57 for O-I Glass Inc [OI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.04, while it was recorded at 16.30 for the last single week of trading, and 20.61 for the last 200 days.

O-I Glass Inc [OI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and O-I Glass Inc [OI] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.91 and a Gross Margin at +17.30. O-I Glass Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.52.

Return on Total Capital for OI is now 9.98, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 54.66, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.53. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, O-I Glass Inc [OI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 349.05. Additionally, OI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 77.73, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 321.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, O-I Glass Inc [OI] managed to generate an average of $24,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.77.O-I Glass Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.94 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings analysis for O-I Glass Inc [OI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for O-I Glass Inc go to 7.40%.

Insider trade positions for O-I Glass Inc [OI]

The top three institutional holders of OI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in OI stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in OI stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.