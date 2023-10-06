why Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $117.80

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [NYSE: LYV] gained 1.33% on the last trading session, reaching $85.23 price per share at the time. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 10:00 AM that Veeps Introduces All Access: A New Streaming Subscription That Provides Access to Live Entertainment Anytime, Anywhere.

All Access provides unlimited access to upcoming concerts and on-demand content from artists including Aerosmith, Death Cab for Cutie, J Balvin, Macklemore, Mumford and Sons, OneRepublic, The Postal Service, The Rolling Stones, Run the Jewels, Shania Twain, Slipknot, and more.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc represents 231.26 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $19.62 billion with the latest information. LYV stock price has been found in the range of $83.99 to $85.36.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.10M shares, LYV reached a trading volume of 2313056 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYV shares is $117.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYV stock is a recommendation set at 1.68. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Live Nation Entertainment Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 21, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Live Nation Entertainment Inc is set at 1.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYV in the course of the last twelve months was 12.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.08.

Trading performance analysis for LYV stock

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.84. With this latest performance, LYV shares gained by 5.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 23.88% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.55, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.91 for Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.39, while it was recorded at 83.94 for the last single week of trading, and 79.20 for the last 200 days.

Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.20 and a Gross Margin at +23.34. Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.89.

Return on Total Capital for LYV is now 8.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.34. Additionally, LYV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 105.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV] managed to generate an average of $11,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.08.Live Nation Entertainment Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.08 and a Current Ratio set at 1.08.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Live Nation Entertainment Inc [LYV]

