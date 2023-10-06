why Dropbox Inc [DBX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $31.19

Dropbox Inc [NASDAQ: DBX] loss -0.48% on the last trading session, reaching $26.91 price per share at the time. The company report on August 24, 2023 at 9:00 AM that From Growth-At-All-Costs to Cost of Missing Out: DocSend Pre-Seed Report Shows Investor Shift to Long-Term Profitability and Risk Aversion.

Founders use strategic pitch decks to break through to investors amid increased pitch deck review times and prolonged due diligence periods.

DocSend, a secure document sharing platform and Dropbox (NASDAQ: DBX) company, released new data pointing to heightened risk aversion in pre-seed investing, with venture capital (VC) investors shifting priorities to long-term profitability over rapid growth. While investors are quick to say “no” to pre-seed deals, spending 11% less time reviewing decks year-over-year (YoY), the report shows how successful founding teams can create shorter, narrative-first pitch decks that prove product opportunity and market preparedness.

Dropbox Inc represents 267.20 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $9.36 billion with the latest information. DBX stock price has been found in the range of $26.675 to $27.13.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.15M shares, DBX reached a trading volume of 2326238 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Dropbox Inc [DBX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DBX shares is $31.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DBX stock is a recommendation set at 2.31. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Dropbox Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Dropbox Inc is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DBX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for DBX in the course of the last twelve months was 10.74 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.15.

Trading performance analysis for DBX stock

Dropbox Inc [DBX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.18. With this latest performance, DBX shares dropped by -2.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 27.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DBX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.94 for Dropbox Inc [DBX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.24, while it was recorded at 27.05 for the last single week of trading, and 24.00 for the last 200 days.

Dropbox Inc [DBX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Dropbox Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.15 and a Current Ratio set at 1.15.

Dropbox Inc [DBX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DBX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Dropbox Inc go to 14.60%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Dropbox Inc [DBX]

The top three institutional holders of DBX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in DBX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in DBX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.