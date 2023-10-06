why Constellation Brands Inc [STZ] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $273.00

Constellation Brands Inc [NYSE: STZ] loss -3.22% or -8.03 points to close at $241.33 with a heavy trading volume of 2438899 shares. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Constellation Brands Reports Second Quarter Fiscal 2024 Financial Results.

It opened the trading session at $243.25, the shares rose to $246.24 and dropped to $239.95, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for STZ points out that the company has recorded 8.98% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -15.96% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 903.64K shares, STZ reached to a volume of 2438899 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Constellation Brands Inc [STZ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STZ shares is $273.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STZ stock is a recommendation set at 1.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Constellation Brands Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Constellation Brands Inc is set at 3.79, with the Price to Sales ratio for STZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45. Price to Free Cash Flow for STZ in the course of the last twelve months was 28.68 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.57.

Trading performance analysis for STZ stock

Constellation Brands Inc [STZ] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.09. With this latest performance, STZ shares dropped by -6.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 8.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 1.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.50, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.51, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.30 for Constellation Brands Inc [STZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 260.72, while it was recorded at 247.80 for the last single week of trading, and 239.14 for the last 200 days.

Constellation Brands Inc [STZ]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Constellation Brands Inc [STZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.62 and a Gross Margin at +50.90. Constellation Brands Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.75.

Return on Total Capital for STZ is now 13.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.34. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Constellation Brands Inc [STZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.04. Additionally, STZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 52.55. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Constellation Brands Inc [STZ] managed to generate an average of -$6,636 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.37.Constellation Brands Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.57 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Constellation Brands Inc [STZ]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for STZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Constellation Brands Inc go to 10.89%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Constellation Brands Inc [STZ]

The top three institutional holders of STZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in STZ stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in STZ stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.