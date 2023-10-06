why Centene Corp. [CNC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $81.38

Centene Corp. [NYSE: CNC] jumped around 0.04 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $69.02 at the close of the session, up 0.06%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 4:40 PM that CENTENE CORPORATION SCHEDULES 2023 THIRD QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL.

Centene Corporation (NYSE: CNC), a leading healthcare enterprise that is committed to helping people live healthier lives, announced that it will release its 2023 third quarter financial results at approximately 6 a.m. EDT on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, and will host a conference call afterwards at approximately 8:30 a.m. EDT to review the results.

Investors and other interested parties are invited to listen to the conference call by dialing 1-877-883-0383 in the U.S. and Canada; +1-412-902-6506 from abroad, including the following Elite Entry Number: 3130388, to expedite caller registration; or via a live, audio webcast on the Company’s website at www.centene.com, under the Investors section.

Centene Corp. stock is now -15.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. CNC Stock saw the intraday high of $69.46 and lowest of $68.296 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 87.84, which means current price is +13.46% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, CNC reached a trading volume of 2316526 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Centene Corp. [CNC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNC shares is $81.38 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Centene Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Centene Corp. is set at 1.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.47. Price to Free Cash Flow for CNC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.88.

How has CNC stock performed recently?

Centene Corp. [CNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, CNC shares gained by 9.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.91% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.08 for Centene Corp. [CNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 66.37, while it was recorded at 68.88 for the last single week of trading, and 68.69 for the last 200 days.

Centene Corp. [CNC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Centene Corp. [CNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.67. Centene Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.83.

Return on Total Capital for CNC is now 8.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Centene Corp. [CNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 88.68. Additionally, CNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 87.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Centene Corp. [CNC] managed to generate an average of $16,178 per employee.Centene Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 1.11.

Earnings analysis for Centene Corp. [CNC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Centene Corp. go to 10.61%.

Insider trade positions for Centene Corp. [CNC]

The top three institutional holders of CNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.