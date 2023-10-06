Wall Street Analyst Upgrade LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]. What else is Wall St. saying

LyondellBasell Industries NV [NYSE: LYB] loss -3.01% or -2.81 points to close at $90.69 with a heavy trading volume of 2471169 shares. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 10:00 AM that LyondellBasell Demonstrates Commitment to Sustainability With Launch of +LC (Low Carbon) Solutions.

LyondellBasell today announced the expansion of its sustainable offerings with the launch of its +LC (Low Carbon) solutions, a new range of Intermediates and Derivatives (I&D) chemicals produced under an International Sustainability and Carbon Certification (ISCC) PLUS certified mass balance methodology. Sourced from recycled and renewable feedstocks, these +LC solutions are designed to support businesses in meeting their greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction goals while maintaining high-quality applications essential for modern, sustainable living by offering a lower carbon footprint than fossil-based alternatives.

“Sustainability is woven into the fabric of our business strategy,” noted Kimberly Foley, executive vice president, I&D and Refining at LyondellBasell. “The +LC solutions mark a critical step for our customers as they increasingly shift towards more ambitious GHG emissions reduction targets and product circularity. These low-carbon solutions will use renewable, bio-based and recycled feedstocks that empower our customers to reduce their Scope 3 GHG emissions. We have applied our long history of innovation, customer-centric approach, and focus on sustainability to engineer a product range that aligns both with our company’s and our customers’ sustainability ambitions.”.

It opened the trading session at $92.94, the shares rose to $93.56 and dropped to $90.48, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LYB points out that the company has recorded -3.80% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.53% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.05M shares, LYB reached to a volume of 2471169 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LYB shares is $98.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LYB stock is a recommendation set at 2.62. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for LyondellBasell Industries NV shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LyondellBasell Industries NV is set at 2.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for LYB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.69. Price to Free Cash Flow for LYB in the course of the last twelve months was 9.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.07.

Trading performance analysis for LYB stock

LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.07. With this latest performance, LYB shares dropped by -9.01% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LYB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.13 for LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.41, while it was recorded at 93.23 for the last single week of trading, and 93.01 for the last 200 days.

LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.19 and a Gross Margin at +13.04. LyondellBasell Industries NV’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.71.

Return on Total Capital for LYB is now 19.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.72. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 31.74, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 104.44. Additionally, LYB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 51.09, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 36.23. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 95.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 46.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB] managed to generate an average of $201,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.38.LyondellBasell Industries NV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.07 and a Current Ratio set at 1.81.

LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LYB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for LyondellBasell Industries NV go to 1.64%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at LyondellBasell Industries NV [LYB]

