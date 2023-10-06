Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Summit Hotel Properties Inc [NYSE: INN] loss -2.16% on the last trading session, reaching $5.90 price per share at the time. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM that SUMMIT HOTEL PROPERTIES ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE DATE.

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE: INN) (the “Company”) today announced that it will report financial results for the third quarter of 2023 on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, after the market closes.

The Company will conduct its quarterly conference call on Thursday, November 2, 2023, at 1:00 PM ET.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc represents 106.90 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $634.72 million with the latest information. INN stock price has been found in the range of $5.80 to $6.1275.

If compared to the average trading volume of 845.00K shares, INN reached a trading volume of 5987845 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for INN shares is $8.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on INN stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Summit Hotel Properties Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Summit Hotel Properties Inc is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for INN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.87. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65. Price to Free Cash Flow for INN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.38.

Trading performance analysis for INN stock

Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.85. With this latest performance, INN shares gained by 0.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for INN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.79, while it was recorded at 5.87 for the last single week of trading, and 6.73 for the last 200 days.

Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.57 and a Gross Margin at +13.07. Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.22.

Return on Total Capital for INN is now 2.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.07. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 153.91. Additionally, INN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.62, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 48.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 131.30, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN] managed to generate an average of $19,811 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.26.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at Summit Hotel Properties Inc [INN]

The top three institutional holders of INN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in INN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in INN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.