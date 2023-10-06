Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Clene Inc [CLNN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Clene Inc [NASDAQ: CLNN] surged by $0.05 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $0.66 during the day while it closed the day at $0.54. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 10:00 AM that National Institutes of Health Awards $45.1 Million NINDS Grant for CNM-Au8® Study in ALS.

Funding to Support Research and Expanded Access of Investigational Drug in ALS.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Clene Inc stock has also gained 8.68% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CLNN stock has declined by -33.77% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -52.75% and lost -45.66% year-on date.

The market cap for CLNN stock reached $42.60 million, with 74.76 million shares outstanding and 66.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 436.49K shares, CLNN reached a trading volume of 2713366 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Clene Inc [CLNN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLNN shares is $5.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLNN stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for Clene Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 04, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clene Inc is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 54.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.63.

CLNN stock trade performance evaluation

Clene Inc [CLNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.68. With this latest performance, CLNN shares dropped by -22.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.88 for Clene Inc [CLNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6381, while it was recorded at 0.4938 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9775 for the last 200 days.

Clene Inc [CLNN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Clene Inc [CLNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -10234.46 and a Gross Margin at -203.17. Clene Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6325.16.

Return on Total Capital for CLNN is now -135.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -93.16. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -377.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -55.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Clene Inc [CLNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 983.13. Additionally, CLNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.53. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 767.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 70.86.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clene Inc [CLNN] managed to generate an average of -$347,884 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.Clene Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.30 and a Current Ratio set at 9.31.

Clene Inc [CLNN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of CLNN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CLNN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CLNN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.