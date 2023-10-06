Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] is 26.96% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ur-Energy Inc. [AMEX: URG] traded at a high on 10/05/23, posting a 5.04 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $1.46. The company report on August 14, 2023 at 9:25 AM that Ur-Energy to Hold Earnings Webcast and Teleconference Tomorrow.

Ur-Energy Inc. (NYSE American:URG)(TSX:URE) (the “Company” or “Ur-Energy”) invites you to attend its webcast

Ur-Energy management will provide a review of our 2023 Q2 operations and results. A Q&A session will follow the presentation.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2396375 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Ur-Energy Inc. stands at 9.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.72%.

The market cap for URG stock reached $386.80 million, with 264.93 million shares outstanding and 251.73 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.88M shares, URG reached a trading volume of 2396375 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for URG shares is $2.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on URG stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

FBR Capital have made an estimate for Ur-Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 02, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ur-Energy Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for URG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 59.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.32, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

How has URG stock performed recently?

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.05. With this latest performance, URG shares gained by 2.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 58.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for URG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.86 for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3162, while it was recorded at 1.4500 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1137 for the last 200 days.

Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] shares currently have an operating margin of -104178.95 and a Gross Margin at -72405.26. Ur-Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -90210.53.

Return on Total Capital for URG is now -25.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -14.93. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.72. Additionally, URG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 15.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9.14, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.76.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ur-Energy Inc. [URG] managed to generate an average of -$1,593,841 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Ur-Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.54 and a Current Ratio set at 9.31.

Insider trade positions for Ur-Energy Inc. [URG]

The top three institutional holders of URG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in URG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in URG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.