TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] Revenue clocked in at $24.05 million, down -33.22% YTD: What’s Next?

TG Therapeutics Inc [NASDAQ: TGTX] closed the trading session at $7.90 on 10/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $7.63, while the highest price level was $8.085. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 7:30 AM that TG Therapeutics Announces Schedule of Data Presentations for BRIUMVI at the 2023 European Committee for Treatment and Research in Multiple Sclerosis Annual Meeting.

PRESENTATIONS: Poster Presentation Title: Ublituximab Reduces Thalamic Volume Loss and New Lesion Formation in Participants of the ULTIMATE I & II Phase 3 Studies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -33.22 percent and weekly performance of -9.92 percent. The stock has been moved at -49.71 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -28.51 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -68.35 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.95M shares, TGTX reached to a volume of 3993608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGTX shares is $30.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGTX stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for TG Therapeutics Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TG Therapeutics Inc is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 49.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

TGTX stock trade performance evaluation

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.92. With this latest performance, TGTX shares dropped by -28.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -49.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.93 for TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.57, while it was recorded at 8.03 for the last single week of trading, and 17.67 for the last 200 days.

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] shares currently have an operating margin of -6924.20 and a Gross Margin at +71.99. TG Therapeutics Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7121.54.

Return on Total Capital for TGTX is now -84.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -87.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -134.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -69.20. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 141.77. Additionally, TGTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 58.64, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.07, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX] managed to generate an average of -$877,588 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.TG Therapeutics Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.45 and a Current Ratio set at 2.87.

TG Therapeutics Inc [TGTX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of TGTX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in TGTX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in TGTX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.