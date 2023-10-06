Stifel lifts CIENA Corp. [CIEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

CIENA Corp. [NYSE: CIEN] traded at a low on 10/05/23, posting a -3.80 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $43.75. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Ciena Appoints Dino DiPerna and Brodie Gage to Executive Leadership Team.

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services, and software company, today announced the promotion of Dino DiPerna and Brodie Gage to its Executive Leadership Team, reporting to President and CEO Gary Smith. The leadership appointments are designed to support Ciena’s continued growth through market leadership in optical technologies, increasing opportunities in IP/Optical convergence, and addressable market expansion in next-generation metro and edge applications.

DiPerna becomes Ciena’s Senior Vice President of Global Research & Development (R&D). In this role, he will direct the development of the company’s portfolio of Converged Packet Optical, Network Control and Planning, and Routing and Switching products and solutions. DiPerna most recently served as Ciena’s Vice President of R&D for the company’s optical product portfolio, which includes the industry-leading WaveLogic™ coherent technology. He joined Ciena in 2010 through its acquisition of Nortel’s optical business, where he held senior engineering roles for more than two decades. DiPerna has a bachelor’s degree in Electrical Engineering from McGill University.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2984364 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CIENA Corp. stands at 3.02% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.05%.

The market cap for CIEN stock reached $6.47 billion, with 148.41 million shares outstanding and 145.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.67M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 2984364 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CIENA Corp. [CIEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $59.19 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.71. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for CIENA Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CIENA Corp. is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.52.

How has CIEN stock performed recently?

CIENA Corp. [CIEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.56. With this latest performance, CIEN shares dropped by -10.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.78 for CIENA Corp. [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 44.70, while it was recorded at 46.02 for the last single week of trading, and 46.62 for the last 200 days.

CIENA Corp. [CIEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CIENA Corp. [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.08 and a Gross Margin at +39.42. CIENA Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.21.

Return on Total Capital for CIEN is now 6.66, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.99. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CIENA Corp. [CIEN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.73. Additionally, CIEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.42, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.40. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 29.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CIENA Corp. [CIEN] managed to generate an average of $18,926 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.73.CIENA Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.69 and a Current Ratio set at 3.92.

Earnings analysis for CIENA Corp. [CIEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIENA Corp. go to 29.50%.

Insider trade positions for CIENA Corp. [CIEN]

The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in CIEN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in CIEN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.