Semtech Corp. [SMTC] fell -22.31% so far this year. What now?

Semtech Corp. [NASDAQ: SMTC] stock went on a downward path that fall over -9.90% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -14.40%. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Mark Lin Joins Semtech as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Semtech Corporation (Nasdaq: SMTC), a high-performance semiconductor, IoT systems, and cloud connectivity service provider, announced that Mark Lin joined the company as its executive vice president and chief financial officer on October 2, 2023 (the “Transition Date”).

In accordance with the terms of his employment agreement, Semtech granted Mr. Lin a stock unit award covering 75,939 shares of Semtech common stock. Of the stock units awarded, 37,969 are time-based vesting stock units (“RSUs”) scheduled to vest, subject to Mr. Lin’s continued service, over a three-year period (with one-third of the RSUs scheduled to vest on the first anniversary of the Transition Date and the balance scheduled to vest in quarterly installments thereafter over the following two years). Of the stock units awarded, 37,970 are a “target” number of performance-based vesting stock units. Half of the “target” number of performance-based vesting stock units are subject to vesting based on the attainment of certain Semtech financial measures (“Financial Measure PSUs”) and the other half of the “target” number of performance-based vesting stock units are subject to vesting based on Semtech’s relative total shareholder return (“Relative TSR PSUs”). Between 0% and 200% of the “target” number of stock units subject to the performance-based vesting award may become eligible to vest based on actual performance during the applicable three-year performance period consisting of fiscal years 2024, 2025 and 2026. Stock units that vest will be paid in an equal number of shares of Semtech common stock. The RSUs and Relative TSR PSUs will be awarded on the Transition Date. The Financial Measure PSUs will be awarded following the Transition Date when the applicable performance goals have been determined by the Board (or a committee thereof). All of the stock units awarded to Mr. Lin are structured to satisfy the “inducement grant” exception under applicable listing rules and, accordingly, they were not granted under Semtech’s 2017 Long-Term Equity Incentive Plan.

Over the last 12 months, SMTC stock dropped by -29.26%. The one-year Semtech Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 37.51. The average equity rating for SMTC stock is currently 1.45, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.43 billion, with 63.87 million shares outstanding and 63.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, SMTC stock reached a trading volume of 2171249 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Semtech Corp. [SMTC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMTC shares is $35.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMTC stock is a recommendation set at 1.45. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Susquehanna have made an estimate for Semtech Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Positive, with their previous recommendation back on September 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Semtech Corp. is set at 1.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMTC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.51.

SMTC Stock Performance Analysis:

Semtech Corp. [SMTC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.40. With this latest performance, SMTC shares dropped by -12.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMTC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.92, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.67, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.26 for Semtech Corp. [SMTC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.66, while it was recorded at 24.63 for the last single week of trading, and 26.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Semtech Corp. Fundamentals:

Semtech Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.96.

SMTC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMTC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Semtech Corp. go to 11.50%.

