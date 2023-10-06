Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] stock Initiated by Morgan Stanley analyst, price target now $8

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [NASDAQ: RXRX] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -8.49%. The company report on September 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Recursion to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Recursion (NASDAQ: RXRX), a leading clinical stage TechBio company decoding biology to industrialize drug discovery, today announced its participation in the following investor conferences:.

Over the last 12 months, RXRX stock dropped by -39.95%. The one-year Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 55.56. The average equity rating for RXRX stock is currently 2.14, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.51 billion, with 183.21 million shares outstanding and 137.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.61M shares, RXRX stock reached a trading volume of 2678810 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RXRX shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RXRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.14. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for RXRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 30.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.93.

RXRX Stock Performance Analysis:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.49. With this latest performance, RXRX shares dropped by -21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.95% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RXRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.66, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 28.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.81 for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.26, while it was recorded at 7.29 for the last single week of trading, and 8.25 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc Fundamentals:

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.72 and a Current Ratio set at 3.72.

RXRX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RXRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc go to 12.00%.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Inc [RXRX] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of RXRX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 13,000,000 shares, which is approximately 8.26% of the company. BLACKROCK INC., and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC are also among the top institutional holders.