RBC Capital Mkts slashes price target on WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] – find out why.

WEC Energy Group Inc [NYSE: WEC] closed the trading session at $79.30 on 10/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $78.43, while the highest price level was $79.92. The company report on August 9, 2023 at 10:00 AM that WEC Energy Group’s Corporate Responsibility Report highlights sustainable progress for an enduring enterprise.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE: WEC) today released its 2022 Corporate Responsibility Report. The report provides a comprehensive overview of the company’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance. The report outlines the progress made by WEC Energy Group and its family of companies on major projects and the company’s commitment to the environment and the economies of the areas it serves.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The report also examines the company’s climate strategy and the research and development of emerging technologies such as hydrogen power and long-duration battery storage.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.42 percent and weekly performance of -0.73 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -3.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -10.88 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, WEC reached to a volume of 2544200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEC shares is $95.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEC stock is a recommendation set at 2.47. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for WEC Energy Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WEC Energy Group Inc is set at 1.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

WEC stock trade performance evaluation

WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.73. With this latest performance, WEC shares dropped by -3.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.40 for WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.98, while it was recorded at 78.87 for the last single week of trading, and 90.55 for the last 200 days.

WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.81 and a Gross Margin at +19.45. WEC Energy Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.68.

Return on Total Capital for WEC is now 5.79, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.56. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 151.94. Additionally, WEC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.50. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 130.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 51.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] managed to generate an average of $200,698 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.WEC Energy Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.45 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEC Energy Group Inc go to 5.50%.

WEC Energy Group Inc [WEC]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of WEC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in WEC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in WEC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.