RBC Capital Mkts lifts Abcam ADR [ABCM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Abcam ADR [NASDAQ: ABCM] closed the trading session at $22.74 on 10/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.74, while the highest price level was $22.895. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Abcam Files and Mails Scheme Circular Seeking Approval of Acquisition of Abcam by Danaher for $24.00 per Share.

Abcam plc (Nasdaq: ABCM) (‘Abcam’, the ‘Group’ or the ‘Company’), a global leader in the supply of life science research tools, today filed and mailed a scheme circular (the ‘Scheme Circular‘) in connection with the acquisition of Abcam by Danaher Corporation (NYSE: DHR) (‘Danaher’), announced on August 28, 2023 (the ‘Transaction’). Under the terms of the Transaction Agreement, Danaher will acquire all of the outstanding shares of Abcam for $24.00 per share in cash.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The Scheme Circular is available online at Abcam’s investor relations website https://corporate.abcam.com/investors/danaher-abcam.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 46.14 percent and weekly performance of 0.40 percent. The stock has been moved at 80.19 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.87 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.84 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.71M shares, ABCM reached to a volume of 8658783 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abcam ADR [ABCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCM shares is $24.16 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCM stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Abcam ADR shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abcam ADR is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.23. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

ABCM stock trade performance evaluation

Abcam ADR [ABCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.40. With this latest performance, ABCM shares dropped by -0.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 80.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 39.94% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.51 for Abcam ADR [ABCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.68, while it was recorded at 22.69 for the last single week of trading, and 18.37 for the last 200 days.

Abcam ADR [ABCM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abcam ADR [ABCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.85 and a Gross Margin at +67.49. Abcam ADR’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.35.

Return on Total Capital for ABCM is now 2.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.80. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abcam ADR [ABCM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.80. Additionally, ABCM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.55, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 13.18, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 10.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Abcam ADR [ABCM] managed to generate an average of -$5,817 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.95 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.34.Abcam ADR’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.35.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abcam ADR [ABCM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abcam ADR go to 0.35%.

Abcam ADR [ABCM]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of ABCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in ABCM stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in ABCM stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.