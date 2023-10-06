Raymond James lifts Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Kite Realty Group Trust [NYSE: KRG] traded at a low on 10/05/23, posting a -1.74 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $20.29. The company report on September 26, 2023 at 8:15 AM that S&P Upgrades Kite Realty Group Trust’s Rating Outlook to ‘Positive’ from ‘Stable’.

In its public announcement on the matter, S&P cited “Kite Realty Group Trust deleveraged its balance sheet in recent quarters, in part, from its strong operating and financial performance since its merger with RPAI” and noted “that Kite’s lease expirations are manageable over the next two years, which will likely support occupancy levels and cash flow stability.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2805246 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Kite Realty Group Trust stands at 2.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.07%.

The market cap for KRG stock reached $4.45 billion, with 219.19 million shares outstanding and 217.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, KRG reached a trading volume of 2805246 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KRG shares is $25.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KRG stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Kite Realty Group Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kite Realty Group Trust is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for KRG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for KRG in the course of the last twelve months was 18.71.

How has KRG stock performed recently?

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.98. With this latest performance, KRG shares dropped by -8.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 0.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 11.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.67 for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.37, while it was recorded at 20.75 for the last single week of trading, and 21.40 for the last 200 days.

Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.10 and a Gross Margin at +15.70. Kite Realty Group Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.56.

Return on Total Capital for KRG is now 0.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.18. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 86.72. Additionally, KRG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.44, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 44.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 42.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG] managed to generate an average of -$53,542 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.53 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.11.

Insider trade positions for Kite Realty Group Trust [KRG]

The top three institutional holders of KRG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in KRG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in KRG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.