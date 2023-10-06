PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] Revenue clocked in at $28.79 billion, down -23.78% YTD: What’s Next?

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [NYSE: PNC] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.23% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.99%. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 10:30 AM that PNC Arts Alive Announces Recipients of $250,000 in Grant Funding in Greater St. Louis.

The 2023-2025 PNC Arts Alive grant recipients are Dance St. Louis, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, St. Louis ArtWorks and the St. Louis Black Repertory Company.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

The PNC Foundation through PNC Arts Alive announced its selection of four Greater St. Louis arts nonprofits to share $250,000 in grant funding. Designed to fuel the delivery of accessible and inclusive programming to local audiences, the grants will be distributed over a two-year period to Dance St. Louis, Opera Theatre of Saint Louis, St. Louis ArtWorks and the St. Louis Black Repertory Company.

Over the last 12 months, PNC stock dropped by -25.06%. The one-year PNC Financial Services Group Inc stock forecast points to a potential upside of 39.41. The average equity rating for PNC stock is currently 2.48, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $47.94 billion, with 401.00 million shares outstanding and 396.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.16M shares, PNC stock reached a trading volume of 2692634 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $198.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.48. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for PNC Financial Services Group Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Reduce, with their previous recommendation back on September 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PNC Financial Services Group Inc is set at 2.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 4.42.

PNC Stock Performance Analysis:

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.99. With this latest performance, PNC shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.31 for PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 124.12, while it was recorded at 120.61 for the last single week of trading, and 133.63 for the last 200 days.

Insight into PNC Financial Services Group Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.55. PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 7.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.26. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] managed to generate an average of $97,717 per employee.PNC Financial Services Group Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.16.

PNC Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC Financial Services Group Inc go to -4.02%.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc [PNC] Institutonal Ownership Details

The top three institutional holders of PNC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in PNC stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in PNC stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.