Nextracker Inc [NXT] Stock trading around $33.05 per share: What’s Next?

Nextracker Inc [NASDAQ: NXT] slipped around -2.62 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $33.05 at the close of the session, down -7.35%. The company report on October 3, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Nextracker India Achieves 10 GW Annual Domestic Manufacturing Capacity to Serve India’s Rapidly Expanding Solar Power Market.

Nextracker hits milestone of over 5 gigawatts (GW) of smart solar tracker systems with 80% local content for Indian utility-scale solar power generation.

- Advertisements -

Do You Know The Best Place To Find Gains In Volatile Markets?



In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.



Click here for full details and to join for free In today's chaotic marketplace, the biggest gains will come from some currently-small companies that pass by older, larger businesses still stuck in a pre-pandemic world. The trick is figuring out which small caps will be tomorrow's winners. That's why StockWire News has put together a special Wealth Building Report, highlighting 3 small cap stocks set to soar in 2023.

Nextracker (Nasdaq: NXT), a leading global provider of intelligent solar tracker and software solutions, today announced the Company now has contracted for 10 GW per annum of local India manufacturing capacity. This is in line with the company’s focus to provide advanced locally sourced solar tracker technology solutions that optimize power generation as India steps up the construction of new solar parks.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.37M shares, NXT reached a trading volume of 2870850 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nextracker Inc [NXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NXT shares is $49.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NXT stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Nextracker Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nextracker Inc is set at 2.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for NXT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for NXT in the course of the last twelve months was 4.69 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.34.

How has NXT stock performed recently?

Nextracker Inc [NXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.33. With this latest performance, NXT shares dropped by -24.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.48% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.22 for Nextracker Inc [NXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.72, while it was recorded at 36.82 for the last single week of trading.

Nextracker Inc [NXT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nextracker Inc [NXT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.86 and a Gross Margin at +15.04. Nextracker Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nextracker Inc [NXT] managed to generate an average of $1,886 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.56.Nextracker Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.34 and a Current Ratio set at 1.65.

Earnings analysis for Nextracker Inc [NXT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nextracker Inc go to 36.90%.

Insider trade positions for Nextracker Inc [NXT]

The top three institutional holders of NXT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NXT stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NXT stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.