MultiPlan Corp [MPLN] moved up 1.19: Why It’s Important

MultiPlan Corp [NYSE: MPLN] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.71 during the day while it closed the day at $1.70. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 8:00 AM that MultiPlan Corporation Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call.

MultiPlan Corporation (“MultiPlan” or the “Company”) (NYSE: MPLN), a leading value-added provider of data analytics and technology-enabled end-to-end cost management, payment and revenue integrity solutions to the U.S. healthcare industry, today announced that it will release its third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, and hold its conference call that morning at 8:00 am Eastern Time.

Investors and analysts are encouraged to pre-register for the conference call by using the link below. Participants who pre-register will receive access details via email. Pre-registration may be completed at any time up to and following the start of the call.

MultiPlan Corp stock has also gained 4.29% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MPLN stock has declined by -13.27% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.90% and gained 47.83% year-on date.

The market cap for MPLN stock reached $1.11 billion, with 639.17 million shares outstanding and 291.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.33M shares, MPLN reached a trading volume of 2583989 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about MultiPlan Corp [MPLN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MPLN shares is $2.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MPLN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for MultiPlan Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MultiPlan Corp is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for MPLN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for MPLN in the course of the last twelve months was 9.93 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.42.

MPLN stock trade performance evaluation

MultiPlan Corp [MPLN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.29. With this latest performance, MPLN shares dropped by -13.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -43.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MPLN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.84 for MultiPlan Corp [MPLN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.7828, while it was recorded at 1.6900 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4372 for the last 200 days.

MultiPlan Corp [MPLN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MultiPlan Corp [MPLN] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.95 and a Gross Margin at +43.19. MultiPlan Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -53.06.

Return on Total Capital for MPLN is now 4.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.30. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -27.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.26. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MultiPlan Corp [MPLN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 267.09. Additionally, MPLN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 63.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 265.99, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.46.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MultiPlan Corp [MPLN] managed to generate an average of -$229,165 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.08 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.14.MultiPlan Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.42 and a Current Ratio set at 1.42.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for MultiPlan Corp [MPLN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MPLN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MultiPlan Corp go to 22.80%.

MultiPlan Corp [MPLN]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of MPLN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MPLN stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MPLN stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.