Morgan Stanley slashes price target on News Corp [NWSA] – find out why.

News Corp [NASDAQ: NWSA] loss -0.61% or -0.12 points to close at $19.70 with a heavy trading volume of 2270836 shares. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Realtor.com® September Housing Report: Home Prices Rise As Inventory Crunch Continues.

In September, active inventory shrank on an annual basis for the third month in a row, despite boost from August’s unseasonal bump in new listings .

While home prices rose annually, a surprising uptick in price-reduced homes from August to September reflects last year’s trend and offers some relief amid ongoing affordability concerns.

It opened the trading session at $19.77, the shares rose to $19.91 and dropped to $19.585, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NWSA points out that the company has recorded 13.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -31.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.45M shares, NWSA reached to a volume of 2270836 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about News Corp [NWSA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWSA shares is $25.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWSA stock is a recommendation set at 1.56. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for News Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for News Corp is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWSA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.21. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWSA in the course of the last twelve months was 18.98 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.18.

Trading performance analysis for NWSA stock

News Corp [NWSA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.40. With this latest performance, NWSA shares dropped by -7.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWSA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.40 for News Corp [NWSA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.39, while it was recorded at 19.80 for the last single week of trading, and 18.87 for the last 200 days.

News Corp [NWSA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and News Corp [NWSA] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.31 and a Gross Margin at +40.90. News Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.51.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.83, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.87.

News Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.18 and a Current Ratio set at 1.28.

News Corp [NWSA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWSA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for News Corp go to -2.38%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at News Corp [NWSA]

The top three institutional holders of NWSA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in NWSA stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in NWSA stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.