MGIC Investment Corp [MTG] Is Currently 1.90 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MGIC Investment Corp [NYSE: MTG] gained 1.90% on the last trading session, reaching $17.14 price per share at the time. The company report on October 5, 2023 at 6:51 PM that MGIC Investment Corporation Schedules 3rd Quarter 2023 Earnings Call.

MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE: MTG) has announced plans to release its third quarter 2023 financial results after the market closes on Tuesday, October 31, 2023. A conference call/webcast has been scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, November 1, 2023, to discuss the Company’s results for the quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Individuals interested in joining by telephone should register for the call “here” to receive the dial-in number and unique PIN to access the call. It is recommended that you join the call at least 10 minutes before the conference call begins. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed via the Company’s Investor website found at http://mtg.mgic.com under Newsroom. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company’s website through December 4, 2023.

MGIC Investment Corp represents 293.43 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $4.84 billion with the latest information. MTG stock price has been found in the range of $16.81 to $17.16.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, MTG reached a trading volume of 2420036 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MGIC Investment Corp [MTG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MTG shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MTG stock is a recommendation set at 1.57. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for MGIC Investment Corp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MGIC Investment Corp is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for MTG in the course of the last twelve months was 7.52.

Trading performance analysis for MTG stock

MGIC Investment Corp [MTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, MTG shares dropped by -0.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.16% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for MGIC Investment Corp [MTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.25, while it was recorded at 16.75 for the last single week of trading, and 15.04 for the last 200 days.

MGIC Investment Corp [MTG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MGIC Investment Corp [MTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +100.47. MGIC Investment Corp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +73.79.

Return on Total Capital for MTG is now 18.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.30. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.21, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.95. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MGIC Investment Corp [MTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 14.28. Additionally, MTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 12.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 10.78. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 14.28, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MGIC Investment Corp [MTG] managed to generate an average of $1,266,982 per employee.MGIC Investment Corp’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.13.

MGIC Investment Corp [MTG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MGIC Investment Corp go to 3.09%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at MGIC Investment Corp [MTG]

The top three institutional holders of MTG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in MTG stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in MTG stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.