Market cap of United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] reaches 131.06B – now what?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] loss -0.22% on the last trading session, reaching $153.38 price per share at the time. The company report on September 28, 2023 at 7:45 AM that UPS to Acquire MNX in Strategic Move to Expand Global Healthcare and Time-Critical Capabilities.

Radio- and Bio-Pharmaceutical Solutions Strengthen End-to-End Services for UPS Healthcare Customers.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) announced today that it has entered into an agreement to acquire MNX Global Logistics (MNX), a global time-critical logistics provider. Once completed, the acquisition will bring even more precision and capability to UPS customers in healthcare and related industries who rely upon time-sensitive, often life-impacting logistics solutions. Whether it’s to save a life or to get a grounded airplane back in the air faster, MNX will help UPS deliver what its customers need, when they need it, with even greater confidence.

United Parcel Service Inc. represents 724.80 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $131.06 billion with the latest information. UPS stock price has been found in the range of $152.60 to $153.98.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.40M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 2922131 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $183.76 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on September 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 2.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 21.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.32.

Trading performance analysis for UPS stock

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.36. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -5.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.18% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.46 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 167.18, while it was recorded at 154.36 for the last single week of trading, and 177.26 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.96 and a Gross Margin at +20.07. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.54.

Return on Total Capital for UPS is now 31.20, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 29.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 67.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.88. Additionally, UPS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.07. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 103.91, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.47.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] managed to generate an average of $21,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.42.United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.32 and a Current Ratio set at 1.32.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to -2.30%.

An analysis of Institutional ownership at United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]

The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in UPS stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in UPS stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.