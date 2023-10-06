Market cap of Edison International [EIX] reaches 23.26B – now what?

Edison International [NYSE: EIX] closed the trading session at $60.69 on 10/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $60.26, while the highest price level was $61.68. The company report on October 4, 2023 at 4:12 PM that Advisory for Wednesday, Nov. 1: Edison International to Hold Conference Call on Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -4.61 percent and weekly performance of -4.56 percent. The stock has been moved at -16.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.39 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -11.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.60M shares, EIX reached to a volume of 2423026 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Edison International [EIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EIX shares is $74.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EIX stock is a recommendation set at 2.33. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Edison International shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on August 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Edison International is set at 1.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for EIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.52.

EIX stock trade performance evaluation

Edison International [EIX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.56. With this latest performance, EIX shares dropped by -10.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 18.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 12.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 25.05 for Edison International [EIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.70, while it was recorded at 61.50 for the last single week of trading, and 68.83 for the last 200 days.

Edison International [EIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Edison International [EIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.52 and a Gross Margin at +20.67. Edison International’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.16.

Return on Total Capital for EIX is now 5.81, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.94. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Edison International [EIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 211.87. Additionally, EIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 204.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 57.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Edison International [EIX] managed to generate an average of $53,555 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.Edison International’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.78 and a Current Ratio set at 0.84.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Edison International [EIX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Edison International go to 5.50%.

Edison International [EIX]: Institutional Ownership

The top three institutional holders of EIX stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1.3 billion shares, which is approximately 8.2579%. BLACKROCK INC., holding 1.04 billion shares of the stock with an approximate value of $201.66 billion in EIX stocks shares; and BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY INC, currently with $177.59 billion in EIX stock with ownership which is approximately 5.7994%.