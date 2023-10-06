Market cap of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] reaches 3.63B – now what?

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [NYSE: BXMT] traded at a high on 10/05/23, posting a 3.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $21.09. The company report on October 2, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Announces Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE: BXMT) (the “Company”) today announced that it will publish its third quarter 2023 earnings presentation on its website at www.bxmt.com and file its Form 10-Q pre-market on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. The Company will also host a conference call the same day at 9:00 a.m. ET to review results.

To register for the webcast, please use the following link: https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1632098&tp_key=06a6f27034.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2719898 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc stands at 3.48% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.62%.

The market cap for BXMT stock reached $3.63 billion, with 171.70 million shares outstanding and 162.94 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.82M shares, BXMT reached a trading volume of 2719898 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BXMT shares is $23.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BXMT stock is a recommendation set at 2.25. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 17, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for BXMT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.80. Price to Free Cash Flow for BXMT in the course of the last twelve months was 8.05.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.17. With this latest performance, BXMT shares dropped by -7.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BXMT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.53 for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.10, while it was recorded at 21.06 for the last single week of trading, and 20.71 for the last 200 days.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] shares currently have an operating margin of +73.16 and a Gross Margin at +91.64. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +18.85.

Return on Total Capital for BXMT is now 4.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.10. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.46, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 451.07. Additionally, BXMT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 80.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 421.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.57.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.25 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.05.

Earnings analysis for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BXMT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc go to 2.17%.

Insider trade positions for Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc [BXMT]

